World

Woman bumps into ex who owed her money two years after he faked his death

31 October 2019 - 06:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
An Australian women found her ex-boyfriend alive and well two years after his family told her he'd died.
An Australian women found her ex-boyfriend alive and well two years after his family told her he'd died.
Image: iStock

As if bumping into an ex isn't uncomfortable enough, imagine how it must feel bumping into one you believed was dead?

It may sound like something out of a bad movie but this is exactly what happened to an Australian woman when she encountered her ex-boyfriend years after his family told her he had died.

According to a Daily Mail report, Rachel was 18 years old when she met her 21-year-old boyfriend, a chef at a local pub where she worked. But about three months into the relationship the boyfriend, whose identity was withheld, broke his hand in a fight he said "wasn't his fault". 

He told Rachel that he wasn't able to work due to his injuries, and asked her to lend him $1,000 (about R14,000) to make ends meet while he recovered, The Mirror reported.

The pair broke up a few months later, apparently amicably, with the 21-year-old paying her back $300 (R4,000) of the money he owed her.

But he soon stopped replying to her texts when she asked for the rest.

According to a report by Metro UK, his friends started telling Rachel how furniture from his apartment was slowly going missing. And then his mother called her friends and said he had died.

The mother claimed that her son had been murdered because he owed money to a gang.

But according to ABC News, two years later Rachel and a friend were hanging out at a restaurant in a different town when she spotted her ex - alive and working as the restaurant's chef.

"We made eye contact and you could see he recognised me. I was like 'Long time no see!' And he went, 'Oh yeah, it has been a long time'," Rachel told the publication.

She said asked him about the money but he claimed he didn't recognise her, denied everything, and quickly left.

MORE

Don’t fall for the R200 WhatsApp stokvels scam, association warns

The National Stokvel Association of SA (Nasasa) has warned people not to fall for the “quick buck” WhatsApp stokvels scam
News
3 weeks ago

Honest man helps police catch 'conmen' peddling stones as diamonds

An Eastern Cape man selling his car on Gumtree has helped foil a diamond scam and extortion racket
News
2 weeks ago

Victims of 'R200 WhatsApp stokvels' share their dismay at losses, being blocked by admins

Unemployed and lured by the promise of quick growth on a small cash outlay, Bathabile Zondi is one of many South Africans who have fallen victim to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  4. WATCH | Alleged house robber jumps from roof into dogs' lair in Gansbaai South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X