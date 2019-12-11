Tremors at New Zealand volcano island hinder recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand have hampered efforts by authorities to recover the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after it erupted, engulfing dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash.

Six people were killed in Monday's explosion at White Island, which lies some 50 km (30 miles) off the mainland, with another eight missing and presumed dead and 30 injured.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Reuters emergency officials were meeting on Wednesday morning to determine if a recovery effort could be launched.

"I've spoken to many of those involved in the operation and they are very, very eager to get back there, they want to bring people's loved ones home," Ardern said.

But a mid-morning update from geological agency GeoNet showed conditions on the uninhabited island remained dangerous, which would likely delay any recovery.

"Since around 4:00 am this morning the level of volcanic tremor has significantly increased at the island," the agency said in a statement. "The situation remains highly uncertain as to future activity. Eruptions in the next 24 hours are still likely to occur."

A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the island on Wednesday morning.

RISKS TO BE CONSIDERED

Police said the safety of recovery teams was the priority and are awaiting advice from experts on when they could access the island. That has prompted some criticism authorities are being too cautious.

"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain that the island is actually safe," Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird told a media conference in Whakatane, the town that is an access point for tourist trips to the island.

There were 47 people on White Island at the time of the eruption. Twenty-four of those were from Australia, nine from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two each from China and Britain and one from Malaysia.