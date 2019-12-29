World

Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker ends Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest within hours

29 December 2019 - 12:53 By Bart Meijer
Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders appears in court, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 25 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders said on Sunday he had ended a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Muhammad, only hours after announcing the contentious event.

In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Wilders said international attention on the contest had enabled him to make a point about the importance of freedom of speech.

"Mission accomplished. End of contest", he wrote above a picture of what he said was the winning drawing, depicting an angry-looking man with a beard.

Images of the Prophet Muhammad are traditionally forbidden in Islam as idolatrous. Caricatures are regarded by most Muslims as highly offensive.

Wilders cancelled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him over his plan.

At the time, plans to hold the contest also prompted large demonstrations in Pakistan and Wilders said he felt the danger of violence against innocent people was too great.

Wilders' anti-Islam Freedom Party is the second largest in Dutch parliament, but is not part of the government. 

- Reuters

