White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus
07 February 2020 - 19:00
Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday.
Kudlow, who spoke following a phone call between the two top leaders earlier on Friday, said there was no tension between the the United States and China over the handling of the fast-moving virus outbreak.
Reuters