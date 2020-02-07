World

White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus

07 February 2020 - 19:00 By Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey
Chinese president Xi Jinping says China will still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus.
Image: Nyein Chan Naing/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday.

Kudlow, who spoke following a phone call between the two top leaders earlier on Friday, said there was no tension between the the United States and China over the handling of the fast-moving virus outbreak. 

Reuters

