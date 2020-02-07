South Africa

LIVE | Federer fever hits Cape Town as 50,000 flock to stadium

07 February 2020 - 18:44 By Bobby Jordan
Trevor Noah, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Bill Gates before the Match in Africa at Cape Town Stadium on February 7 2020.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah

The fans who will create a world record for a tennis match crowd began streaming into Cape Town Stadium on Friday for the charity clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Fans convinced Roger Federer is the Greatest Of All Time were among the early arrivals at Cape Town Stadium on February 7 2020.
Image: Bobby Jordan
Some of the first fans to arrive at Cape Town Stadium for the Match in Africa on February 7 2020.
Image: Bobby Jordan

Sporting celebrities in the crowd included Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit, former Bok winger Bryan Habana and swimmer Ryk Neethling.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane was also in the crowd.

The stadium gates opened at 4.30pm, shortly after the world No 3 (Federer) and world No 2 (Nadal) finished a practice session on the orange hard-court built over the pitch.

Traffic began to build up in the city centre soon after the first roads around the stadium were closed at noon.

Fans were asked to be in their seats by 7pm, and the tennis was due to begin 30 minutes later with a half-hour doubles match featuring Federer and Mirosoft founder Bill Gates against Nadal and SA comedian Trevor Noah.

Speaking to reporters after practising with Nadal, Federer said Gates and Noah had practised on the court earlier in the day.

Federer, who arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday, started his day in the Bo-Kaap before a photo session with Nadal and the players' families on the Grand Parade in central Cape Town.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer clown around at a 'learning through play' session with children from Hangberg Pre-Primary School in Hout Bay at Green Point Athletics Stadium on February 7 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Then the two stars spent time with children from Hangberg Pre-Primary School in Hout Bay at a “learning through play” session at Green Point Athletics Stadium.

The Match in Africa, being played at 8.30pm before a crowd of 50,000 and a worldwide television audience, is being hosted by Federer to raise money for his foundation.

In the last 16 years, the organisation has spent almost R800m on education projects in SA, five other Southern African countries and Switzerland.

 

  • This article will be updated throughout Friday evening.

