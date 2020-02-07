LIVE | Federer fever hits Cape Town as 50,000 flock to stadium
The fans who will create a world record for a tennis match crowd began streaming into Cape Town Stadium on Friday for the charity clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
We’re within! #MatchInAfrica #VamosRafa #rogerfederer #rafaelnadal 🎾 pic.twitter.com/RkZdh2w7WJ— M A L K I A 👸🏾 (@nguSazise) February 7, 2020
Sporting celebrities in the crowd included Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit, former Bok winger Bryan Habana and swimmer Ryk Neethling.
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane was also in the crowd.
The stadium gates opened at 4.30pm, shortly after the world No 3 (Federer) and world No 2 (Nadal) finished a practice session on the orange hard-court built over the pitch.
Traffic began to build up in the city centre soon after the first roads around the stadium were closed at noon.
@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal My grandmother turns 100 years old this year and she will celebrate her birthday tonight at the @matchinafrica in Cape Town with our family. This event has inspired and motivated her in ways we can’t explain. Thank you #MatchInAfrica #federernadal #100 pic.twitter.com/hfA4gjXBnB— Benjamin Lock (@Benjamm1ng) February 7, 2020
Fans were asked to be in their seats by 7pm, and the tennis was due to begin 30 minutes later with a half-hour doubles match featuring Federer and Mirosoft founder Bill Gates against Nadal and SA comedian Trevor Noah.
Speaking to reporters after practising with Nadal, Federer said Gates and Noah had practised on the court earlier in the day.
The excitement is building in Cape Town ahead of the #MatchInAfrica. @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal were at the Grand Parade for some tennis in front of the iconic Table Mountain. pic.twitter.com/2rLMIyYtvS— @MatchInAfrica (@matchinafrica) February 7, 2020
Federer, who arrived in Cape Town on Wednesday, started his day in the Bo-Kaap before a photo session with Nadal and the players' families on the Grand Parade in central Cape Town.
Then the two stars spent time with children from Hangberg Pre-Primary School in Hout Bay at a “learning through play” session at Green Point Athletics Stadium.
A world class country which can host world class events...— Julian de la Hunt (@Julesdlh) February 7, 2020
Let’s get a couple politicians in prison and some corrupt businessmen so the rest of the country can get on with building a power nation once more! #FederervsNadal #CapeTown #MatchinAfrica pic.twitter.com/ZNkh3JFRai
The Match in Africa, being played at 8.30pm before a crowd of 50,000 and a worldwide television audience, is being hosted by Federer to raise money for his foundation.
In the last 16 years, the organisation has spent almost R800m on education projects in SA, five other Southern African countries and Switzerland.
- This article will be updated throughout Friday evening.