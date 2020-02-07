LIVE | Federer fever hits Cape Town as 50,000 flock to stadium

Sporting celebrities in the crowd included Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit, former Bok winger Bryan Habana and swimmer Ryk Neethling.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane was also in the crowd.

The stadium gates opened at 4.30pm, shortly after the world No 3 (Federer) and world No 2 (Nadal) finished a practice session on the orange hard-court built over the pitch.

Traffic began to build up in the city centre soon after the first roads around the stadium were closed at noon.