World

WATCH | Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': coronavirus lockdown in China leads to desperate measures

17 February 2020 - 14:21 By Deepa Kesa

As a result of the lockdown in Wuhan, China, people have resorted to fighting to buy meat as it has become scarce. Meanwhile, in central China, to prevent cross-infection between drivers and passengers, the Xi'an Taxi Group made their own taxi "safety cabins" with plastic film and steel wire.

Between January and February 16, 1,665 people have died of what was discovered to be a new virus (the coronavirus), and a total of 68,500 cases have been reported by Chinese authorities.

Despite it being 50 days on February 18 since WHO was informed, the virus still presents the ruling Communist Party with a huge challenge of stamping it out while minimising damage to the world's second-largest economy.

The Hubei province and its capital have been virtually sealed off and locked down since January 23, with schools, offices and factories shut and most travel suspended.

Under stringent new measures introduced in parts of Hubei in an attempt to contain the contagion, many residents are now not allowed to leave their homes.

READ MORE:

SA still has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, says NICD

SA still has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus cases on Japan ship rise to 355

The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355, the country's health ...
News
1 day ago

Africa's first coronavirus case confirmed as tourist quarantined in Egypt

Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  5. Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe' South Africa

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X