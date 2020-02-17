WATCH | Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': coronavirus lockdown in China leads to desperate measures

As a result of the lockdown in Wuhan, China, people have resorted to fighting to buy meat as it has become scarce. Meanwhile, in central China, to prevent cross-infection between drivers and passengers, the Xi'an Taxi Group made their own taxi "safety cabins" with plastic film and steel wire.

Between January and February 16, 1,665 people have died of what was discovered to be a new virus (the coronavirus), and a total of 68,500 cases have been reported by Chinese authorities.

Despite it being 50 days on February 18 since WHO was informed, the virus still presents the ruling Communist Party with a huge challenge of stamping it out while minimising damage to the world's second-largest economy.

The Hubei province and its capital have been virtually sealed off and locked down since January 23, with schools, offices and factories shut and most travel suspended.

Under stringent new measures introduced in parts of Hubei in an attempt to contain the contagion, many residents are now not allowed to leave their homes.