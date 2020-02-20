Gunman kills 9 in German shisha bar rampage, kills himself at home

A gunman shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.

Newspaper Bild said he had expressed extreme right-wing views in a letter of confession he left behind.

A second body was also discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened late on Wednesday.

"There are no indications that other suspects were involved. One of the two dead people found is highly likely the perpetrator," police said in a statement on Thursday, adding that investigations into the identity of gunman and victims were ongoing.

In shisha bars, customers share flavored tobacco from a communal hookah, or water pipe. In Western countries, they are often owned and operated by people from the Arab world or South Asia, where use of the hookah is a centuries-old tradition.