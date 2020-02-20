Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema's sour relationship with Boy Mamabolo re-emerges amid lawsuits

20 February 2020 - 10:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

A video of Julius Malema opening up about his fractured relationship with ANC MP Boy Mamabolo is doing the rounds on Twitter.

The EFF leader and his wife, Mantwa Malema, have filed defamation lawsuits against Mamabolo after he said the EFF leader abused his wife.

The allegations were made during this week's parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament on February 13.

Malema and Mamabolo's relationship dates back to the EFF leader's time as a leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), until his expulsion from the party in 2012.

The video was taken at the funeral of Malema's grandmother, Sarah, in May 2019.

In it Malema says he asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to tell him about his fate in the party before announcing it because he wanted to be at his grandmother's house to ensure no-one troubled her.

“I told him, 'every time you make an announcement, they go and trouble her in my name, so I want to be there'. I went and they announced my expulsion. There was a huge celebration.”

He also recounted how anti-Malema protesters carried out a mock funeral and brought a coffin to his grandmother's house, which was symbolic of the death of his political career. This was reported by SABC.

“Boy Mamabolo was standing by, telling my aunt, 'it's over, you'll no longer have food to eat. You're finished'.”

