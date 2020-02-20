WATCH | Julius Malema's sour relationship with Boy Mamabolo re-emerges amid lawsuits

A video of Julius Malema opening up about his fractured relationship with ANC MP Boy Mamabolo is doing the rounds on Twitter.

The EFF leader and his wife, Mantwa Malema, have filed defamation lawsuits against Mamabolo after he said the EFF leader abused his wife.

The allegations were made during this week's parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament on February 13.

Malema and Mamabolo's relationship dates back to the EFF leader's time as a leader of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), until his expulsion from the party in 2012.

The video was taken at the funeral of Malema's grandmother, Sarah, in May 2019.