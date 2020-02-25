Donald Trump's administration seeks R38bn in funds to fight coronavirus

The Trump administration is asking Congress for $2.5bn (R38bn) to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, including more than R15bn for vaccines, the White House said on Monday.

With financial markets falling on concerns that the virus will have a significant impact on the global economy, the Trump administration is eager to show it is prepared to combat the virus despite the limited number of cases so far in the US.

The virus has spread to some 29 countries and territories beyond mainland China, with outbreaks in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

“The Trump administration continues to take the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus Disease very seriously. Today, the administration is transmitting to Congress a [R38bn] supplemental funding plan to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies,” said Rachel Semmel, a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The money will be used for therapeutics, vaccine development and the stockpiling of personal protective equipment such as masks, the White House said.