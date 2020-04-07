World

Anthony Fauci: the scientist defying Trump and gaining social media fans

07 April 2020 - 06:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Dr Anthony Fauci has become a trusted voice in the US in separating facts and fiction.
Dr Anthony Fauci has become a trusted voice in the US in separating facts and fiction.
Image: Twitter/@FauciFan

As Covid-19 has turned daily life upside down, Dr Anthony Fauci has become a trusted voice in the US and around the world in separating facts and fiction.

But who is he? Well, here is the 411 on the world's most-talked about scientist right now.

Who is he? 

Fauci is the US director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

He became head of the organisation in 1984, when the HIV/Aids crisis was first peaking in the US.

According to a video from 1988, former president George W. Bush said Fauci was a man many young Americans should aspire to be like.

“You’ve probably never heard of him,” Bush said at the time “He’s a very fine researcher, top doctor at National Institute of Health, working hard at researching this disease of Aids.”

Accomplishments

According to NIAID, Fauci has won numerous awards.

In 1979, he won the Arthur S. Fleming Award, given to honour outstanding federal employees. He has also been awarded the Ernst Jung Prize (in 1995) and the Albany Medical Center Prize, the fourth-most lucrative prize in the world for medicine (in 2002).

In 2005, he won the American Association of Immunologists Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the National Medal of Science, which is presented to individuals who have made important contributions in science and engineering.

In 2008, Fauci was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Virus tide turns in Europe as US girds for 'Pearl Harbor' moment

Europe's hardest-hit nations saw some tentative signs of hope in the fight against the coronavirus Monday but the United States braced for its "Pearl ...
News
1 day ago

Correcting Trump

As one of the scientists at the forefront of the US fight against the pandemic, Fauci is not shy to correct misinformation — even if it comes from the top.

The New York Times reported that Fauci currently works nearly 19 hours a day on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and has so far repeatedly stepped up to amend some of Trump's statements, who initially dismissed the coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu.

The publication reported that Trump said a “cure” might be possible. However, Fauci explained that antiviral drugs were being studied to see if they might make the illness less severe.

Fauci also dismissed Trump's statement on an anti-malaria drug being a “game-changer” in the race to find a coronavirus treatment, saying there was no scientific data to support the use of the drug.

Trump doubles down on his support for anti-malaria drug to treat coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take ...
News
2 days ago

Social media love

An “Anthony Fauci Fan Club” Twitter account has garnered over 15,000 followers in just the past few days.

Fauci's supporters and followers have also created Facebook fan clubs, TikTok videos, doughnuts, browser games and even prayer candles in celebration of the scientist leading the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

Here's a snippet of what some of his supporters say about him.

READ MORE:

Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells US; Trump objects

Dr Deborah Birx, the co-ordinator of the White House task force on the coronavirus, had a message for Americans on Thursday: do better at social ...
News
3 days ago

Robert Marawa's gatvol of Trump: 'He wants to push cheap politics at the height of a pandemic'

"His politics game is tiring!"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Covid-19: A week in the life of a world gone mad

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases passed the 1-million mark this week, and more than 80 countries have approached the International ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  2. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  5. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X