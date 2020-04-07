Anthony Fauci: the scientist defying Trump and gaining social media fans
As Covid-19 has turned daily life upside down, Dr Anthony Fauci has become a trusted voice in the US and around the world in separating facts and fiction.
But who is he? Well, here is the 411 on the world's most-talked about scientist right now.
Who is he?
Fauci is the US director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
He became head of the organisation in 1984, when the HIV/Aids crisis was first peaking in the US.
According to a video from 1988, former president George W. Bush said Fauci was a man many young Americans should aspire to be like.
“You’ve probably never heard of him,” Bush said at the time “He’s a very fine researcher, top doctor at National Institute of Health, working hard at researching this disease of Aids.”
1988: @AnnCompton asks Bush & Dukakis who their heroes are, "point out to young Americans as figures who should inspire this country?"— David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) March 21, 2020
Bush: "Fauci ...top doctor at NIH, working hard doing something about research on this disease of AIDS" @HowardMortmanpic.twitter.com/tyDPRNuFcJ
Accomplishments
According to NIAID, Fauci has won numerous awards.
In 1979, he won the Arthur S. Fleming Award, given to honour outstanding federal employees. He has also been awarded the Ernst Jung Prize (in 1995) and the Albany Medical Center Prize, the fourth-most lucrative prize in the world for medicine (in 2002).
In 2005, he won the American Association of Immunologists Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the National Medal of Science, which is presented to individuals who have made important contributions in science and engineering.
In 2008, Fauci was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Correcting Trump
As one of the scientists at the forefront of the US fight against the pandemic, Fauci is not shy to correct misinformation — even if it comes from the top.
The New York Times reported that Fauci currently works nearly 19 hours a day on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and has so far repeatedly stepped up to amend some of Trump's statements, who initially dismissed the coronavirus by comparing it to seasonal flu.
The publication reported that Trump said a “cure” might be possible. However, Fauci explained that antiviral drugs were being studied to see if they might make the illness less severe.
Fauci also dismissed Trump's statement on an anti-malaria drug being a “game-changer” in the race to find a coronavirus treatment, saying there was no scientific data to support the use of the drug.
Social media love
An “Anthony Fauci Fan Club” Twitter account has garnered over 15,000 followers in just the past few days.
Fauci's supporters and followers have also created Facebook fan clubs, TikTok videos, doughnuts, browser games and even prayer candles in celebration of the scientist leading the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.
Here's a snippet of what some of his supporters say about him.
Had to check out these donuts for myself! The owner of Donut Delite says he wanted to honor Dr. Fauci for all the hard work he's doing for our country. Says he is literally selling hundreds of these every hour. @13WHAM pic.twitter.com/ZQZUwHek7m— Andrew Banas (@AndrewWHAM) March 26, 2020
The price is wrong, COVID-19! #FauciFriday pic.twitter.com/CbPdLZHLKf— Johnny Sherpa (@johnpoope) March 27, 2020
Get some Fauci Swag to show everyone you are on #TeamFauci Super soft shirts (great for binge-watching), yoga tank tops, and prayer candles. #AnthonyFauci has our backs. SHOP - https://t.co/Y8OTcGmTQ2 pic.twitter.com/f0cWlLx8rI— Team Fauci (@teamfauci) April 5, 2020
found on Etsy: Anthony Fauci prayer candle, t-shirt, and socks pic.twitter.com/gnaOfRHAqp— Saahil Desai (@Saahil_Desai) March 27, 2020