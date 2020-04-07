Anthony Fauci: the scientist defying Trump and gaining social media fans

As Covid-19 has turned daily life upside down, Dr Anthony Fauci has become a trusted voice in the US and around the world in separating facts and fiction.

But who is he? Well, here is the 411 on the world's most-talked about scientist right now.

Who is he?

Fauci is the US director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

He became head of the organisation in 1984, when the HIV/Aids crisis was first peaking in the US.

According to a video from 1988, former president George W. Bush said Fauci was a man many young Americans should aspire to be like.

“You’ve probably never heard of him,” Bush said at the time “He’s a very fine researcher, top doctor at National Institute of Health, working hard at researching this disease of Aids.”