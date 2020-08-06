World

WATCH | Leaked: new footage of George Floyd's arrest just before his death

WARNING: Video contains disturbing content

06 August 2020 - 15:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
George Floyd, depicted in this mural, was killed on May 25 2020 when policeman Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

New footage of the late George Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis, US, has been leaked.

The police bodycam footage was obtained by UK publication Daily Mail and shows police pointing a gun at Floyd as he begged them not to shoot. Floyd can also be seen crying and pleading with officers in the minutes before his death.

“Please don't shoot me Mr Officer,” Floyd can be heard saying. He is even heard predicting his own death, saying, “I'll probably just die this way”. 

In parts of the footage, Floyd can also be heard saying he's claustrophobic and would prefer to sit in the front seat of the police car.

The video also shows another officer checking Floyd's pulse while officer Derek Chauvin is kneeling on his neck.

According to the publication, the footage was taken from the lapel videos of officers Thomas Lane and Alex Kueng's bodycams, who were called to investigate Floyd for allegedly trying to use a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a store.

The publication said the footage was filed with the Hennepin County District Court by Lane's defence attorney.

Floyd died on May 25 after being physically restrained by Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. His death sparked a wave of protests in the US and around the world calling for racial justice and police reform. His funeral took place on June 9.

The four officers involved in his death have been fired.

Watch video below (Warning: video contains disturbing content)

