Trump 'blames' US Covid-19 infection surge on Black Lives Matter protests
US President Donald Trump has suggested that Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's death could be the reason for the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.
The protests against police brutality and racism, according to Trump, are the cause for the increase in cases, The Washington Post reported.
“Cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations, which you know very well about, which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide.”
The US and other countries around the globe have seen protests in major cities after the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer who knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
According to an NBC report, Trump also suggested that a “substantial increase in travel” from Mexican migrants was to blame for the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Trump was quoted as saying, “We’re also sharing a 2,000-mile border with Mexico, as we know very well, and cases are surging in Mexico, unfortunately. I was with the president, and it’s a big problem for Mexico. But cases are surging very sharply and all across the rest of the western hemisphere.”
Trump’s comments about protests come after he announced the “Operation Legend” initiative, which will see a “surge” of federal law enforcement officers “combating” violent crimes.
“We’ll work every single day to restore public safety, protect our nation’s children and bring violent perpetrators to justice. We’ve been doing it, and you’ve been seeing what’s happening all around the country. We’ve just started this process and, frankly, we have no choice but to get involved,” he said in a statement.
On the global stats, according to Worldometer, a data source that tracks real-time statistics, US ranked at number one for the highest infection rate among 215 countries battling the pandemic.
The US has 4,170,274 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 147,333 deaths.