Protester's arrest leads to crowd forming at Pittsburgh mayor's home

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he had "serious concerns" over the tactics used in the arrest of a 25-year-old protester on Saturday, after the detention led a crowd of demonstrators showing up at the mayor's home on Sunday.

Matthew Cartier, 25, was arrested on Saturday at a Black Lives Matter protest. A video cited by CBS News showed armed officers putting Cartier into an unmarked van; police say he interfered with public safety.

Local media footage showed a crowd gathering outside Peduto's home on Sunday, carrying signs with slogans such as "Defund the Police".