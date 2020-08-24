World

Tropical storm Laura likely to become hurricane by Tuesday - US NHC

24 August 2020 - 12:56 By Reuters
Members of the Civil Defence help a woman in a flooded street after the passage of Storm Laura, in Azua, Dominican Republic August 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Tropical storm Laura is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by early Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 255 miles (415 km) east south-east the Isle of Youth, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), NHC said on Monday.

"Tropical storm warning has been issued for the middle and lower Florida Keys," the Miami-based weather forecaster added. 

