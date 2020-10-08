World

Taliban welcome Trump tweet on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by Christmas

08 October 2020 - 11:41 By Reuters
The Doha agreement, signed between the US and Taliban in February, drew up plans to pull out foreign forces from Afghanistan after two decades of war.
The Doha agreement, signed between the US and Taliban in February, drew up plans to pull out foreign forces from Afghanistan after two decades of war.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson / File photo

The Taliban on Thursday welcomed an announcement by President Donald Trump on pulling out US troops by Christmas.

It was "a positive step towards the implementation of (the) Doha agreement," a spokesman for the Islamist group, Mohammad Naeem, said in a statement.

Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday: "We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!"

The Doha agreement, signed between the US and Taliban in February, drew up plans to pull out foreign forces from Afghanistan after two decades of war, in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgent group. 

Most read

  1. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  2. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  3. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  4. Warning letter for refusing to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge is a no-no South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X