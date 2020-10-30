WATCH | US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest and election fears

Gun sales have skyrocketed in the United States ahead of the presidential election as fears of unrest grow, with many worried the result could be contested, spark violence or see gun laws changed.

Retailers, pharmacies, liquor stores and other merchants across the country are gobbling up insurance that protects buildings from damage caused by societal unrest, worried about possible street violence after the election, insurers and brokers told Reuters.

Buyers said they bought a gun due to concerns over unrest, economic downturns and the government's bad handling of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Some experts said the pandemic has brought hopelessness, fear and isolation to Americans, which may lead to an increase in suicide deaths.