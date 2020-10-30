World

WATCH | US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest and election fears

30 October 2020 - 10:17 By REUTERS

Gun sales have skyrocketed in the United States ahead of the presidential election as fears of unrest grow, with many worried the result could be contested, spark violence or see gun laws changed.

Retailers, pharmacies, liquor stores and other merchants across the country are gobbling up insurance that protects buildings from damage caused by societal unrest, worried about possible street violence after the election, insurers and brokers told Reuters.

Buyers said they bought a gun due to concerns over unrest, economic downturns and the government's bad handling of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Some experts said the pandemic has brought hopelessness, fear and isolation to Americans, which may lead to an increase in suicide deaths.

READ MORE:

It’s not the economy, stupid. Why Bidenomics won’t win it for Joe

Immigration, fears about China will outweigh economy for many voters, as evidenced by analysis of 2016 election
World
16 hours ago

A post-election crisis could scupper Ivory Coast's economic gains

As sleek highway overpasses and shopping malls sprouted in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan following the 2010-11 civil war, investors often ...
News
1 day ago

People’s champion: Belarus basketball star jailed over election protest

Olympian Yelena Leuchanka joins 1,000 others to sign letter for change after protest lands her in a cell for 15 days
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  2. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  5. 'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X