A post-election crisis could scupper Ivory Coast's economic gains

As sleek highway overpasses and shopping malls sprouted in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan following the 2010-11 civil war, investors often pointed to 2020 as the year that could unleash the country's full economic potential.

A successful transfer of power when President Alassane Ouattara's second term expired, they said, would help banish memories of the disputed 2010 election that led to the war and attract other investors still wary about instability.

But as Ivory Coast heads toward an election on Saturday that Ouattara is unexpectedly contesting and his main opponents are trying to sabotage, that looks an increasingly distant prospect.

Investors and analysts say they do not expect the vote to lead to an all-out war but warn that disputes about its legitimacy and opposition calls for civil disobedience could mean a protracted period of uncertainty.

"Just completing that electoral cycle won't be enough. Post-election, the government will need to work to ease political tensions and reassure investors," said Valentin Robiliard, an analyst with global consultancy Control Risks.

Veteran investors in Ivory Coast, Francophone West Africa's largest economy and the world's top cocoa producer, are used to weathering turmoil. GDP growth from 2012-2019 averaged more than 8% despite sporadic unrest, including a series of army mutinies and strikes by civil servants.