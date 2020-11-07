World

Trump says 'this election is far from over'

07 November 2020 - 19:17 By Reuters
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration after news media projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Supporters of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrate near the site of his planned election victory celebration after news media projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying "this election is far from over."

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election. 

READ MORE

BREAKING | Biden wins presidential race in a deeply divided United States, several networks say

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said.
News
48 minutes ago

Biden gains ground in Pennsylvania and Georgia, edges closer to White House

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News
  3. BREAKING | CNN says Joe Biden has won US elections World
  4. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  5. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X