'Strong' aftershocks possible after quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

Strong aftershocks could follow a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early on Friday, the chief of Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.

At last seven people have been killed, more than 600 injured and thousands displaced from the series of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.