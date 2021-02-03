Thailand's Phuket plans private vaccination drive, aims for October reopening

Thailand's resort island of Phuket is planning private coronavirus vaccinations for 250,000 residents in the hope the government will allow it to fully reopen to foreign tourists by October and save its battered economy, industry officials said.

“The people of Phuket are losing hope,” Phuket Tourism Association President, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam said, adding that the island's economy was at its lowest point in recent history.

About 10.5 million of the nearly 40 million foreign visitors to Thailand in 2019 visited Phuket.

The Southeast Asian nation had only 6.7 million arrivals nationwide last year due to its coronavirus border closures.

Foreign tourism revenue in Phuket dropped 78% to 87.5 million baht ($2.92 million) in 2020 with 2.1 million arrivals.