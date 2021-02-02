Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip

In a post on the Facebook page of senior party official May Win Myint, the committee also called for the military to acknowledge the election results and for the new parliament to be allowed to sit. It has been due to meet on Monday for the first time since the election.

US President Joe Biden called the crisis a direct assault on Myanmar's transition to democracy and the rule of law, and said his administration would watch how other countries responded.

“We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma's democratic transition,” Biden said in a statement.

The crisis is one of the first major tests of Biden's pledge to collaborate more with allies on international challenges, especially on China's growing influence.

The United Nations led condemnation of the coup and calls for the release of detainees, in comments largely echoed by Australia, the European Union, India and Japan.

'WORRY FOR THE FUTURE'

China did not join the condemnation, saying only that it noted the events and called on all sides to respect the constitution. Other countries in the region including neighbouring Thailand declined to comment on Myanmar's “internal affairs”.

The streets of Myanmar were quiet overnight during a curfew already in place to stop the coronavirus. Troops and riot police took up positions in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the main commercial centre, Yangon.

In one of the first calls for specific action to oppose the coup came from the Yangon Youth Network, one of Myanmar's biggest activist groups.

“Yangon Youth Network ... declared and urged CD (civil disobedience) as an immediate response,” a representative said on Twitter, noting that doctors at a hospital in the city of Mandalay had also begun a similar campaign.

China's state Xinhua news agency quoted a military official as saying most regional and state leaders who were detained during the takeover were released on Tuesday,

The chief minister of the Sagaing region, Myint Naing, told the BBC after his release that he had been kept in a dormitory and treated well.