World

Czech government bans travel to SA, Brazil due to virus variants

25 February 2021 - 08:35 By Reuters
The Czech Republic has banned travel by its citizens to SA and Brazil due to the new coronavirus variants.
The Czech Republic has banned travel by its citizens to SA and Brazil due to the new coronavirus variants.
Image: PAUL YEUNG

The Czech Republic will ban travel by its citizens to several African and South American countries where there is high risk from new SA or Brazilian coronavirus variants, the government said on Wednesday.

The government is seeking to slow a fast-rising Covid-19 infection rate that has put stress on the central European country's hospitals. Lawmakers have debated tighter measures to combat the spread.

The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from February 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Botswana, Brazil, SA, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and others.

The ministry has reported some new Covid-19 infections suspected to be from the SA variant but has not confirmed those cases.

MORE:

Senegal begins vaccinating against coronavirus with doses from China

Senegal began its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 200,000 doses that it purchased from China's Sinopharm, which it received last ...
News
23 hours ago

China's bid to stop Wuhan Covid-19 spread cut deaths elsewhere from other causes — study

The number of deaths in China - excluding the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan - fell slightly during the first three months of 2020, suggesting ...
News
1 day ago

Philippines offers nurses in exchange for vaccines from Britain, Germany

The Philippines will let thousands of its health care workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  4. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa
  5. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X