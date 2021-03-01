Europeans push IAEA Iran resolution despite warnings by Russia, Tehran

Britain, France and Germany are pressing ahead with a US-backed plan for a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog's board criticising Iran for curbing co-operation with the agency, despite Russian and Iranian warnings of serious consequences.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors is holding a quarterly meeting this week against the backdrop of faltering efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal with major powers now that US. President Joe Biden is in office.

Iran has recently accelerated its violations of the 2015 deal in an apparent bid to raise pressure on Biden, as each side insists the other must move first.

Tehran's breaches are a response to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the reimposition of US sanctions that had been lifted under it.

The latest breach was to scale back co-operation with the IAEA last week, ending extra inspection and monitoring measures introduced under the deal, including the power given to the IAEA to carry out snap inspections at facilities that have not been declared to be related to nuclear energy.