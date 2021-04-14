World

Kremlin says Putin-Biden summit is contingent upon future US behaviour

14 April 2021 - 16:49 By Andrew Osborn
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.
Image: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a proposed summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden was contingent upon the United States taking certain steps, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin did not say what those steps were.

Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes and told Moscow to reduce tensions over Ukraine triggered by a Russian military build-up.

The White House and the Kremlin reported only the second conversation between the two since Biden took office in January, after Western officials urged Moscow to end the build-up and Russia, in words recalling the Cold War, said its "adversary" should keep US warships well away from the Crimea region.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Biden proposes summit with Putin after Russia calls US 'adversary' over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's ...
News
20 hours ago

Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  5. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X