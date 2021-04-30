World

Lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny’s group detained: colleague

30 April 2021 - 09:33 By Reuters
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. File photo.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Russian security forces detained Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who is defending Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism case, one of his colleagues said on Friday.

“Ivan Pavlov has been detained and searches are under way. The FSB (Federal Security Service) is working,” Evgeny Smirnov, a lawyer from Pavlov’s team, said on Facebook.

Pavlov, who specialises in treason, espionage and other sensitive cases, is accused of disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation, he said.

That offence is punishable by up to three months in jail, Pavlov’s legal team said.

Pavlov, who is based in St  Petersburg, was detained in a Moscow hotel, the TASS news agency said citing an unnamed source.

On Thursday, Pavlov represented Navalny’s FBK in a Moscow court hearing convened to consider a request from the Moscow prosecutor to declare the group an extremist organisation.

The hearing was held behind closed doors as authorities said the case contains classified information. Pavlov spoke to reporters outside the court building.

READ MORE

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny looks thin and drained after hunger strike

Looking gaunt and drained after a hunger strike, Alexei Navalny denounced Russia's justice system on Thursday as his team said he faced new criminal ...
News
21 hours ago

Navalny's regional groups stop posting on social media due to extremism case

The regional offices of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's activist network said on Monday they would no longer publish information on social networks ...
News
3 days ago

Kremlin critic Navalny ends hunger strike, but political prospects darken

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would start gradually ending a hunger strike after getting medical care, even as the political ...
News
6 days ago

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny starts ending his hunger strike

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike he had called to demand proper ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  5. Limpopo traffic officer shoots and kills girlfriend, then kills himself South Africa

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
X