Kremlin critic Navalny ends hunger strike, but political prospects darken

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would start gradually ending a hunger strike after getting medical care, even as the political prospects for him and his movement darkened.

Sounding upbeat and emotional, the 44-year-old opposition politician said in an Instagram post that his hunger strike and the support he had received in Russia and the West had delivered "huge progress".

The worsening health of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent, and the authorities' initial failure to give him the treatment he demanded had triggered a Western diplomatic offensive designed to cajole Moscow to make concessions.

In the Instagram post published by his lawyers, Navalny said he was still demanding to be seen by a doctor of his own choosing, the original trigger for his hunger strike, and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms.

He said, however, he had twice been seen by civilian doctors and undergone tests. It would take 24 days to unwind the hunger strike which he launched on March 31, he added.

"Considering the progress and all the circumstances, I am beginning to come out of the hunger strike," he wrote.

Supporters and friends reacted with relief, but sources close to the Kremlin and some activists said his political movement - the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) - was on the verge of receiving a potential body blow from the authorities.