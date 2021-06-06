World

Police in China apprehend suspect in knife attack that killed 6 and injured 14

06 June 2021 - 13:25 By Reuters
14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable.
14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic/ File photo

Police caught a suspect in a knife attack that killed six people and injured 14 on Saturday in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing, local authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect in the attack, which took place on a pedestrian shopping street, is an unemployed 25-year-old man who was “venting anger over things not going well in the family, and pessimism”, the Communist Party in Anqing said in a statement on the social media site Weibo.

Of the 14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable, the statement said.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa
  3. Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets ... South Africa
  4. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  5. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...