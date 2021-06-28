All washed up: furloughed Londoner finds fortune in the Thames

Furloughed from her job and confined to London by coronavirus lockdowns, Flora Blathwayt founded a business based on rubbish she retrieves from the muddy banks of the River Thames.

Just over a year after she was struck by the colourful pieces of plastic she collected as part of a river cleanup, the 34-year-old makes and sells thousands of greetings cards decorated with them each week.

When she moved to Peckham in southeast London, she sent a batch of plastic-decorated cards to nearby residents offering help if they were shielding from Covid-19.

“They were all the first washed-up cards,” she said. “Some of my neighbours were like 'these are amazing, you should start selling these'," she told Reuters.