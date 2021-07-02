Biden mourns with families as collapsed Florida condo search resumes

Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search for scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns.

The renewed search effort began, apparently on a limited basis, shortly after a visit to the site by US President Joe Biden, who pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach.

Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has helped define his political career, travelled to Florida to reprise the role of “consoler-in-chief” a week after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo partially caved in overnight as residents slept.

The confirmed death toll stood at 18 after the recovery of six more victims whose deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, including two children, aged 4 and 10, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday.

Another 145 people remained missing and feared trapped in the heaps of pulverised concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal. Levine Cava announced that searching the mounds of rubble restarted at about 4:45pm local time once authorities determined that it was safe to do so.

The operation, which had continued around the clock since shortly after the collapse, was paused at about 2am on Thursday when movement detected in the debris field raised concerns that a portion of the high-rise still standing might collapse onto search teams.

Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said search teams would confine their work to three of nine grid areas in the ruins.

“Additional engagement in other grids will be reassessed in future operational periods,” Cominsky said.

The mayor, too, citing ongoing uncertainty over structural integrity of the site, said, “we're continuing to restrict access to the collapse zone.”

It was unclear, however, whether areas reopened to the search were smaller than before operations were halted.

Biden acknowledged that hopes of finding any survivors dimmed with each passing day, but said it was possible someone might still be pulled out alive.

'NATION IS MOURNING'

“Hope springs eternal,” he said at a news conference at the nearby St. Regis hotel after meeting privately with affected families and before viewing flowers and posters woven into a fence as an impromptu memorial near the ruins.

“The whole nation is mourning with these families. They see it every day on television, they're going through hell,” he told reporters. “I sat with one woman who lost her husband and her little baby boy and didn't know what to do.”

Biden earlier attended a briefing with state and local officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis, widely seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

Biden, a Democrat, told them he would deliver “whatever you need” and said he expected the federal government would cover the full the county and state costs and provide temporary housing for survivors.

The president also met with first responders who have been searching for victims at the site.