Haitians apprehensive of foreign troops as government seeks US help

A troubled past of foreign military intervention has made many Haitians anxious or hostile to calls requesting US or other foreign troops be sent to the Caribbean nation in the aftermath of last week's assassination of the President Jovenel Moise.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has asked for troops from both the US and the United Nations, which were reviewing the requests as the Caribbean nation spiralled deeper into turmoil following Moise's killing.

Joseph pitched the idea as a way to safeguard key infrastructure such as the capital's airport and main seaport. However, the idea has met resistance from civil society groups, as well as retired soldiers in the country and ordinary citizens.

“We don't want other countries to impose a government on us,” said Jose Maslin, 55, who repairs televisions and radios for a living, standing beneath a highway overpass in the capital's western Delmas neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, the Haitian Military Association, which represents retired officers, called on Haitian society to spare Haiti the “humiliation” of foreign intervention.

The association sharply criticised what it described as the lack of “patriotic” planning by the acting government, which it accused of opting “to rush into the ease of a request for intervention on national territory,” according to a statement.

Another group, representing civil society, called for a “Haitian-led” solution to the country's crisis.

Pierre Esperance, the executive director of the National Human Rights Defense Network, called on the US to listen to and support diverse civil society groups during the transition in an article for Just Security.