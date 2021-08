South Koreans told to cut holiday travel, work remotely amid rising Covid wave

Kim called on the public to minimise travels and gatherings in the next three days and urged those returning from holiday destinations to get tested for Covid-19 especially before clocking in for work.

"There have been many workplace clusters recently," Kim told a televised speech. "Please make sure the employees returning to work to check for symptoms like fever."

Under the current distancing rules, employers are advised to increase flexible staffing with 30% of staff working remotely.

Kim added the government will issue an administrative order to secure at least 5% of hospital beds for serious Covid-19 cases in 26 general hospitals in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas.

Priority vaccinations for the elderly helped the country to keep its mortality rate low at 0.97% as of Thursday, but severe and critical Covid-19 patients have been on the rise, prompting authorities to mandate hospitals to provide more ICU beds.

A government delegation led by Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae left for Boston for talks with Moderna Inc on Friday morning to express "profound regret" and protest against the U.S. vaccine maker's repeated shipment delays, health ministry official Son Young-rae told a briefing.

On Monday Moderna informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it had been due to ship in August.

South Korea has a contract for 40 million doses from Moderna, and has received around 2.5 million so far.

South Korea has administered 42.8% of its 52 million population with at least one shot, while 17.4% have been fully vaccinated, KDCA data showed.