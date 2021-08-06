South Korea nurse eligible for gov't benefit after Covid-19 vaccine reaction

The service concluded that she is eligible for government compensation and benefits under the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act, because her medical situation was related to her work.

AstraZeneca and South Korean health authorities were not immediately available for comment.

The woman did not have underlying conditions and there seemed to be a “a reasonable causal link between the side effects and the vaccination,” the service's statement said.

South Korea's government offers up to 10 million won ($8,747) in financial support to anyone who suffers serious side effects from the coronavirus vaccines, but this would be the first case where the side effects are considered an industrial accident.

Healthcare workers were among the first to be eligible for the vaccines in South Korea and they were encouraged by employers to be vaccinated, but the country did not mandate that they receive the shots.