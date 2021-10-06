Judge says Trump can be deposed in former 'Apprentice' contestant's lawsuit

A New York state judge on Monday gave former US President Donald Trump a December 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a defamation lawsuit filed by a former contestant on “The Apprentice” after he denied her sexual assault accusations.

Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York state court in Manhattan said Trump must submit to a deposition, after his lawyer said Trump planned to countersue his accuser, Summer Zervos, under a state law designed to encourage free speech.

Schecter ruled after a conference where the planned countersuit was announced, and lawyers for Trump and Zervos accused their opponents of stalling.

“He just cannot delay this case any longer,” Zervos' lawyer Moira Penza said at the conference.

Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017, but the case remains unresolved in part because Trump argued while in the White House that a sitting president could not be sued.

That issue became moot after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, which made Trump a private citizen, New York's highest court ruled in March.

In a statement, Trump's new lawyer, Alina Habba, said the trial court “made its position clear today - Ms. Zervos must comply with the court's directive and produce all relevant and outstanding discovery. In the meantime, we will be vigorously defending the President against this frivolous lawsuit.”

Lawyers for Zervos were not immediately available for comment. Any deposition of Zervos must also occur by December 23.