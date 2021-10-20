US naval nuclear engineer, wife due in court on espionage charges

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday are expected to ask a judge to jail a former US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife while they await trial on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on October 9 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, following a yearlong sting operation by undercover FBI agents, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Currently in federal custody, they are scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Martinsburg, West Virginia for a detention hearing.

They have not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charges.

Nicholas Compton, a lawyer for Toebbe, declined to comment.

Toebbe, 42, a nuclear engineer with top-secret security clearance, is accused of sending Navy documents to an unnamed foreign entity in 2020, along with instructions on how to obtain additional information.

The Justice Department did not name the country involved.