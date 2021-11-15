World

UK police say passenger loaded explosive device into Liverpool taxi

15 November 2021 - 13:46 By Phil Noble and Kate Holton and Alistair Smout
Police cars block the road as a control centre is set up in Rutland Avenue after properties were raided by armed officers yesterday on November 15, 2021 in Liverpool, England.
Police cars block the road as a control centre is set up in Rutland Avenue after properties were raided by armed officers yesterday on November 15, 2021 in Liverpool, England.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

An explosive device that blew up a taxi in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday was carried on board by a passenger, who was killed by the explosion, police said on Monday.

Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger but could not disclose it. Police declared the blast to be a “terrorist incident” and said the motivation was unclear.

“Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident and counterterrorism policing are continuing with the investigation,” said Russ Jackson of counter-terrorism police. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...