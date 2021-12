Kellogg, union reach tentative deal after two months of strike

Kellogg Co has reached an agreement with the union on a new five-year contract for its employees at a few breakfast cereal plants in the United States, it said on Thursday, almost two months after workers went on a strike.

The tentative agreement, reached after multiple talks with the union, includes wage increases and benefits for all employees and "defined path" to legacy wages and benefits for temporary workers, the company said.

The union expects employees to vote on the latest tentative agreement on December 5, Kellogg said.

Employees at Kellogg's cereal plants went on strike on October 5 after their contracts expired, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between the company and about 1,400 union members.

Kellogg had hired permanent replacements for some of its plant workers who were on strike, after the union rejected a revised offer from the company earlier last month.

