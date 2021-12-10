World

Biden made no concessions in call with Putin -US official

10 December 2021 - 10:30 By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt
The US official said Biden made clear to the NATO allies his commitment to the treaty's Article 5, a provision that means an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all of them.
US President Joe Biden made no concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call this week about a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

Biden held separate calls on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Central European NATO allies to discuss his conversation with Putin.

The US official said Biden made clear to the NATO allies his commitment to the treaty's Article 5, a provision that means an attack against one ally is considered an attack against all of them.

