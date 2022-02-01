Australian PM says his government was 'too optimistic' before Omicron surge

Australia's prime minister faced up to criticism of his leadership on Tuesday, saying his government had been too optimistic about the impact of coronavirus vaccinations leading to disappointment and exhaustion when the Omicron variant hit.

Scott Morrison faces an approval rating falling to its lowest level in two years with an election due in four months and public confidence battered by widespread shortages of rapid antigen tests as Omicron cases surged past 1 million over the summer.

In an address to the National Press Club in Canberra, Morrison said he would take the criticism that came with the leader's job.

“I haven't got everything right,” he said.

Morrison said his focus had been on balancing health objectives with the economy, and Omicron had changed the rules, disrupting supply chains and causing a shortage of tests.

In early January, Morrison had said his government was adopting a “push through” approach to the pandemic instead of returning to lockdowns.