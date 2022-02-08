Brazil punishing drought clogs shallow lagoon with dead fish

Under a vast gray sky, fisherman Daniel de Matos Rosa waded through the shallow waters of a southern Brazilian lagoon clogged with dead fish - the latest mass casualties of the country's punishing drought.

Rosa estimated 15-20 tonnes of fish had died in the brackish waters of the so-called Fish Lagoon, located on a giant spit of land some 230 km (140 miles) south of the city of Porto Alegre, as a heatwave and sharp decrease in rains had lowered the basin's water level.

Brazil is suffering one of its worst droughts in decades, pushing up food and power prices, fanning double-digit inflation in a country already battered by one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, and hurting producers like Rosa.

"We've had huge losses," said Rosa.

The drought has mainly affected southern Brazil, while regions further north have seen devastating floods. But across much of the south, high temperatures and little rain have ravaged an area heavily reliant on agriculture.

In Argentina, the government has urged citizens to limit water use in a bid to alleviate pressure on the Parana River, a key grains thoroughfare that is at a 77-year low due to a lack of rainfall upriver in Brazil.