Ukrainian president says Russia and Ukraine must compromise to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Ukraine and Russia could find a way out of the war if the Kremlin treated Ukraine on an equal footing and came to talks with a will to negotiate in good faith.

"There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," Zelenskyy said in a televised interview, saying he was willing to have an open conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but the sides had discussed humanitarian corridors and agreed to speak again.

"To our great regret, we did not get the results we were counting on," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.