Russia–Ukraine War
News, facts, figures, interviews, views and analysis as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital, Kyiv, after launching a large-scale invasion of the country on February 24
Ramaphosa to engage world leaders on SA’s stance ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa may not have plans to travel to Russia yet, but he will be engaging world leaders to explain ...
Pope, in toughest condemnation yet, calls Ukraine invasion 'armed ...
Pope Francis issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying on Sunday the "unacceptable armed ...
Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead and many injured, ...
A Russian missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday ...
Russia may be seeking China’s help, talks on tap
Russia asked China for military equipment to support its invasion of Ukraine, US officials said, sparking concern in ...
Australia, Netherlands start legal action against Russia for downing of ...
Australia said it has begun joint legal action with the Netherlands against Russia at the International Civil Aviation ...
As firms rush out of Russia, what about the ...
A number of companies say they will continue to pay their employees and keep up leases, but is it sustainable?
EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap, Gwede, but fuel certainly isn’t
As ministers deliberate about fuel formulas, South Africans’ pockets are being pummelled left, right and centre
EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Should I care about Ukraine? Don’t take a cue from ...
Anyone who doesn’t empathise with Ukrainians is no different to an apartheid-era cop laughing at black pain
TOM EATON | Like a Bathabile out of hell, the ANC will always bat for ...
It’s long overdue, but censuring Bathabile Dlamini now while trotting out Russian apologists wouldn’t be cricket
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sorry but it’s true: what could’ve been a no-fly zone is ...
Western ‘supporters’ issue condemnations from air-conditioned offices, but haven’t the courage to help Ukraine
LISTEN | Ukraine-Russia: 'SA’s fence-sitting reflects a lack of principles'
Head of politics and international relations at Rhodes University, Dr Siphokazi Magadla, says it's not a matter of ...
LISTEN | Zuma weighs in on Russia and Ukraine conflict, says 'man of ...
Zuma claims Putin has for years been consistent in his stance against the eastern expansion of Nato into Ukraine, and ...
LISTEN | Putin plays 'sugar daddy' to influence world powers – analyst
Legal scholar, political analyst and author Prof Richard Calland joined Eusebius McKaiser to debate SA's abstention ...