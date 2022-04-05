ANALYSIS | What are war crimes? Three essential reads on atrocities in Ukraine and the likelihood of prosecuting Putin

Russian troops retreated from Kyiv and the nearby town of Bucha in early April, and new horrors of their occupation were revealed.

Ukrainian forces found the bodies of at least 410 civilians — among them people who were killed with their hands and feet tied behind their backs and shot in the head. Reportedly there were bodies of women who had been raped and burned, and bodies of children who were also not spared.

In response, President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin should face war crimes charges over the reported mass murder. He called Putin “a war criminal,” but stopped short of calling the Bucha massacre genocide.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 3, though, that the dead were indeed victims of genocide — “the elimination of the whole nation and the people”.

War crimes and genocide, though sometimes occurring at the same time, are distinct under international law, several scholars have recently explained in The Conversation.