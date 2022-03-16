Covid-19 pandemic erased over 9-million jobs in Southeast Asia: ADB

The coronavirus pandemic obliterated 9.3-million jobs in Southeast Asia as lockdowns hit the region’s traditional engines of growth such as hospitality and tourism, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This pushed 4.7-million people to extreme poverty last year, measured as living on less that $1.90 (R28.72) a day, the ADB said in a report Wednesday. Inequality also widened as movement restrictions hit hardest the retail and informal sectors, where women, young people and unskilled workers are typically employed.