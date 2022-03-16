×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Covid-19 pandemic erased over 9-million jobs in Southeast Asia: ADB

16 March 2022 - 06:37 By Claire Jiao
People wait in line to register for the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. File photo.
People wait in line to register for the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. File photo.
Image: BLOOMBERG/LUKE DUGGLEBY

The coronavirus pandemic obliterated 9.3-million jobs in Southeast Asia as lockdowns hit the region’s traditional engines of growth such as hospitality and tourism, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This pushed 4.7-million people to extreme poverty last year, measured as living on less that $1.90 (R28.72) a day, the ADB said in a report Wednesday. Inequality also widened as movement restrictions hit hardest the retail and informal sectors, where women, young people and unskilled workers are typically employed.

“The pandemic’s impact on poverty and unemployment will likely persist as inactive workers become de-skilled and poor people’s access to opportunities further deteriorates,” the ADB said. “When this happens, the deterioration in inequality could transfer across generations.”

Green shoots are emerging though, with close to 60% of Southeast Asia’s population vaccinated and public mobility rebounding. Gross domestic product is expected to grow 5.1% this year, though the omicron wave could slash this by as much as 0.8 percentage points.

Equipping small businesses with digital tools and providing skills training for displaced workers will ensure they’re not left behind in the “new normal” of work, the ADB said. Increasing health spending to 5% of GDP, from 3% in 2021, will also improve disease surveillance and add 1.5 percentage points to growth.

The coronavirus pandemic obliterated 9.3 million jobs in Southeast Asia as lockdowns hit the region’s traditional engines of growth such as hospitality and tourism, according to the Asian Development Bank.
The coronavirus pandemic obliterated 9.3 million jobs in Southeast Asia as lockdowns hit the region’s traditional engines of growth such as hospitality and tourism, according to the Asian Development Bank.
Image: Bloomberg

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa
  4. Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Why masks are unnecessary outdoors and 'foolish' regulations you're ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF