World

AstraZeneca pays $775m to settle drug dispute with Japan's Chugai

17 March 2022 - 13:57 By Reuters
Both AstraZeneca and Chugai will withdraw patent infringement cases filed in the US and Japan dating back to 2018 as part of the settlement, the London-listed company said in a statement.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/ File photo

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday it would pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical involving lucrative rare disease treatment Ultomiris.

Both AstraZeneca and Chugai will withdraw patent infringement cases filed in the US and Japan dating back to 2018 as part of the settlement, the London-listed company said in a statement.

AstraZeneca will book the settlement payment as a charge in its first-quarter results. The payment won't affect its annual financial forecasts.

Ultomiris, which fetched nearly $700 million in 2021 sales, is developed by AstraZeneca's rare disease division Alexion, a US drugmaker acquired by the British firm last year for $39 billion.

The drug was initially developed as a treatment for the neurological disorder ALS, but Alexion halted these efforts last year after lack of efficacy in a late-stage trial.

Ultomiris is currently approved in some markets as a treatment for two rare diseases — atypical-HUS, a condition that affects kidney function, and PNH, a serious blood disorder.

Reuters

