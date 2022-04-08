×

World

RECORDED | Biden celebrates judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment

08 April 2022 - 18:24 By TImesLIVE

US president Joe Biden is on Friday expected to celebrate the confirmation of his nominee for the Supreme Court, judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the US and a victory for Biden, who made good on a campaign promise as he seeks to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds.

-Additional reporting by Reuters

