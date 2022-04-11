×

World

UK PM has agreed to review of finance minister's financial declarations

11 April 2022 - 13:48 By Kylie MacLellan
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to a request from his finance minister Rishi Sunak for a review to determine whether he had stuck to the rules on ministerial declarations following criticism over Sunak's family financial arrangements.

Sunak said on Sunday he had written to the prime minister asking him to refer his ministerial declarations to Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests.

“The prime minister has agreed to the request from the chancellor for Lord Geidt to undertake this work,” a spokesperson for Johnson said on Monday, adding that the prime minister had full confidence in his finance minister.

“The prime minister is confident that all the appropriate declarations were followed.”

Reuters

