Libyan oilfield shuts down amid political standoff over PM

Oil production and exports from Libya’s El Feel field have been halted after protesters gathered at the site and demanded the ouster of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The shutdown of the western field, which produces around 65,000 barrels a day of crude, is the latest in a series of disruptions to hit the Opec member’s oil industry amid a worsening political crisis.

Libya’s crude production has averaged just over 1 million barrels a day this year, down from almost 1.2 million in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drop is costing the country millions of dollars in lost revenue and comes when the global oil market is already tight, with Brent crude prices having surged above $110 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.