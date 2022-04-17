'Parliament is failing us' — Mashaba considering legal action over ethics committee clearing Mkhize

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is taking legal advice on parliament’s ethics committee clearing former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize of contravening the MPs’ code of ethics.

Mkhize was investigated by the committee for his alleged part in the Digital Vibes scandal. The media and communications company was given a R150m tender by the health department, which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found was unlawful. It implicated the minister, his former associates and his son in a report.

The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests concluded that Mkhize could not be held liable for his son allegedly benefiting from the contract. It found he did not breach the code when maintenance work amounting to R6,720 was done at his home.

The committee’s findings sparked fierce debate and Mashaba said he would take legal advice on whether it could be challenged.

“I am going to ask our legal team whether this decision can be taken for review.”

He alleged that parliament was shielding those who had done wrong.

“It appears that parliament is failing us by protecting criminality.”

The committee considered a complaint by DA MP Siviwe Gwarube on claims that Mkhize’s son allegedly received benefits amounting to between R160,000 and R300,000 from Digital Vibes and that Mkhize received benefits from the company for electrical work done at his property in Bryanston.