×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Food security, Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting

13 May 2022 - 10:01 By Alexander Ratz and John Irish
The participants of the G7 summit Victoria Nuland (l-r), under secretary of State for Political Affairs of the USA, Elizabeth Truss, foreign minister of Great Britain, Jean-Yves Le Drian, foreign minister of France, Melanie Joly, foreign minister of Canada, Yoshimasa Hayashi, foreign minister of Japan, Annalena Baerbock, foreign minister of Germany, Luigi Di Maio, foreign minister of Italy, and Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission, seen walking at Weissenhaus Grand Village Resort on May 12, 2022 in Wangels, Germany. The three-day conference is focusing on the current Russian war in Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova are also attending.
The participants of the G7 summit Victoria Nuland (l-r), under secretary of State for Political Affairs of the USA, Elizabeth Truss, foreign minister of Great Britain, Jean-Yves Le Drian, foreign minister of France, Melanie Joly, foreign minister of Canada, Yoshimasa Hayashi, foreign minister of Japan, Annalena Baerbock, foreign minister of Germany, Luigi Di Maio, foreign minister of Italy, and Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission, seen walking at Weissenhaus Grand Village Resort on May 12, 2022 in Wangels, Germany. The three-day conference is focusing on the current Russian war in Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova are also attending.
Image: George Wendt - Pool/Getty Images

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations will discuss how to alleviate food security concerns when they meet in Germany on Friday as fears mount that the war between Russia and Ukraine could further destabilise Moldova.

The annual meeting running until Saturday brings together top diplomats from Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan the US and the European Union, to the Baltic Sea resort of Weissenhaus.

Talks are set to be dominated by Ukraine and how to manage the consequences of a conflict that could drag on for months, if not longer.

The Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers are also attending on Friday with the West's most industrialised nations set to reaffirm their support for the two countries.

The war in Ukraine has sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring, with United Nations agencies warning that the price hikes will worsen a food crisis in Africa in particular.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine since February has disrupted shipping in the Black Sea, a major route for grains and other commodities, throttling exports from Ukraine and Russia.

“There are 25 million tonnes of grain currently blocked in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, which means food for millions of people in the world that is urgently needed, above all in African countries and in the Middle East,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

“That's why we're sending a clear signal today: we see you, we hear you and we support you,” she said.

Diplomatic sources said the aim was for the seven countries to organise themselves better to find quick and efficient answers to the food crisis.

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not make it due to catching Covid-19, the remaining ministers will aim to reassure Ukraine's neighbour Moldova.

It is struggling to cope with the refugee flow from its neighbour, but incidents involving pro-Russian separatists in recent weeks in the Transdniestria breakaway region have raised international alarm that Russia's war in Ukraine could spread over the frontier.

“The country has been weakened because of the war ... so we need to confirm our support for Moldova,” a French diplomatic source told reporters.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, whose country currently holds the presidency of the Group of 20 Industrialised and Emerging Economies (G20), which also includes Russia, is will also join the meeting on Friday to discuss food security.

A French official said the question of Russia's presence at the heads of state meeting in November would be brought up.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Husband who offered R2,000 hit with R70,000 monthly maintenance bill South Africa
  2. DA takes jab at Dlamini-Zuma for 'finally finding the capital city of SA almost ... South Africa
  3. PhD candidate whose long road began as car guard at a Pretoria mall South Africa
  4. Durban man 'forged matric certificate' to enter medical school 12 years ago South Africa
  5. Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail