World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia ramps up assault aiming to seize Ukrainian province for separatists

21 May 2022 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured personnel carrier during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov/ File photo

May 21 2021 - 08:30

Russia ramps up assault aiming to seize Ukrainian province for separatists

Russian troops bombarded a riverside city on Friday in what appeared to herald a major assault to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in a province it claims on behalf of separatists.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had launched massive artillery bombardment against Sievierodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held bastions in Luhansk, one of two southeastern provinces Moscow and its proxies proclaim as independent states.

The city, and its twin Lyshchansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskiy Donets river, form the eastern part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been trying to overrun since mid-April after failing to capture the capital Kyiv.

